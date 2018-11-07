First-time candidate Dave "Hutch" Hutchinson claimed victory Wednesday morning over Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek in one of the biggest upsets of election night.

Yet Stanek refused to concede Wednesday morning, saying the race was "too close to call" and that he would wait until next Tuesday's canvassing board meeting before making any further decisions.

Hutchinson, 39, narrowly defeated Stanek early Wednesday morning with all 422 precincts reporting, gaining more than 2,300 votes over the sheriff, who was seeking his fourth term.

The urban and suburban divide was clearly visible in the sheriff's election. Hutchinson, who lives in Bloomington, received the overwhelming support of urban precincts, while Stanek, of Maple Grove, performed strongly in suburban Hennepin County.

"It was a long night and an even longer campaign, but with 100 percent of precincts reporting, I'm proud to say that we won our race for Hennepin County sheriff!" Hutchinson shared on social media.

The message continued: "Together, we're going to make Hennepin County a safer and more welcoming place, no matter where you come from, what you look like, who you worship or who you love."

In a statement, Stanek thanked voters and the volunteers in his re-election campaign.

"Yesterday's election results were extremely close," the statement read. "The information we have shows that this race is too close to call, and that the results are not yet official."

Election results become official at the canvassing board meeting.

The voting margin necessary for a publicly-funded recount in Hennepin County is 0.25 percent or smaller. Hutch's margin of victory was 0.44 percent.

A candidate has seven days after the canvassing board meeting to request a recount, according to county election officials.