Minnesota United star Darwin Quintero couldn’t score the easier way as he almost always does, so he did it in the hard way in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Colorado at Allianz Field.

Stopped in the 37th minute on a penalty kick for the first time this season, Quintero nonetheless scored in the run of play just two minutes later for the game’s only goal.

Each team had its chances, but neither converted again. Most notably, United second-half sub Abu Danladi’s header from the far post that bounced over the goal in the 79th minute and defender Ike Opara’s running header not long after that Rapids goalkeeper Clint Irwin blocked with both hands.

Newcomer Robin Lod was ruled offside when Jan Gregus’ crossing pass went by him and eventually Irwin, too, in the 84th minute.

The Rapids’ last chance came in the final, ticking seconds when Irwin moved up to play as an 11th field player when Colorado had a final corner kick it couldn’t turn into the tying goal.

United improved its record at Allianz Field to 8-1-4 and resumed its winning ways after Saturday’s 5-3 loss at Dallas ended an 11-game unbeaten streak in MLS and U.S. Open Cup play.

Usually unstoppable, Quintero was stopped on a 37th minute penalty kick when he went low and Rapids goalkeeper Clint Irwin went just as low and turned the shot away after Quintero had been a perfect 4-for-4 on them this season.

Until Irwin’s save, Quintero scored four of his seven goals this season on penalty kick.

That didn’t last, though.

His seven goals two minutes later became his eighth, this time in the run of play when he took xxx’s forward pass in a counterattack on the left wing. From inside the 18-yard box, his shot eluded Irwin after Irwin was caught well out of goal and rolled free into the open goal in the 39th minute.

That’s the way United went into halftime, too: Leaders 1-0 in an opening 45-plus minutes when it had the better chances against a Rapids team that beat them by that same score the last time these teams played, June 8 in Denver.

That was the Loons’ last loss until Saturday’s defeat at FC Dallas.

In between, they went undefeated in 11 MLS and U.S. Open Cup games, going 9-0-2 in that time.

They defeated Sporting K.C., Houston, New Mexico United and Portland in four Open Cup games that now take them to Atlanta to play the defending MLS champions for what will be the first Open Cup title for either club.

With an unusually dense schedule behind them and ahead as well with the looming Open Cup final, United coach Adrian Heath rested many of his starters from that hectic pace and the Texas heat in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to FC Dallas.

He returned all of them to the starting 11 — with the exception of sizzling Ethan Finlay and suspended Mason Toye — for Wednesday game, the first of two home games this week that Heath deemed as crucial simply because there are six points there waiting for the taking.

Heath has targeted 50 points as the number his team needs to make the playoffs for the first time in its first three MLS seasons.

The Loons arrived at Allianz Field with an 11-8-5 record good for 38 points and third place in the Western Conference with 10 regular-season games, Wednesday’s included, remaining. They left with their 12th victory and in second place.

“Maybe 48 will do, maybe it’s going to be more than 50,” Heath said Tuesday. “You never know. On the safe side, we have to get on or around certainly more than 48.”

As of Wednesday, United is in line for one of three West playoff spots that earn the right to host a first-round playoff game come October. The West’s best team gets a first-round bye, teams in second to fourth place host first-round games against teams placed fifth to seventh.

“That would be nice,” Heath said. “That’s another reason if we can put ourselves at 44 points after these next couple games, it gives us a little house money, if you like. We can go on the road and maybe take the game to people and maybe give ourselves an opportunity to pinch one of them.”