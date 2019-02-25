A popular restaurant in northeast Minneapolis is closed while it assesses damage from a fire Sunday night.

The fire at Young Joni was reported about 6:30 p.m. When crews arrived, the restaurant had already evacuated workers and guests.

The department said the fire had started coming through the roof; holes needed to be made in the roof to allow the fire to escape.

In a posting, Young Joni thanked the Fire Department for its quick response.

“It will take us some time to fully assess the damage and we’ll share an update once we know more,” the Facebook post said. “Young Joni will remain closed until further notice.”

The cause remains under investigation.

STAFF REPORT