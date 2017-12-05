The ruptured water main that brought a major east-metro freeway to its knees this week was cracked lengthwise, it was discovered Tuesday.

Crews removed the 12-inch pipe from its casing and were preparing to install a new one, taking the first steps toward reopening a stretch of Interstate 694 through Oakdale.

About five miles of the freeway remained closed, possibly into next week, after the leaking pipe created a washout Sunday morning that made the road unsafe to drive.

Stress on the pipe either from seasonal frost heaving or roadwork might have caused the rupture, said Shawn Nelson, Oakdale’s utilities superintendent.

“We have seen cracks similar to this one, not as long, that appear to possibly be from stress on the pipe,” he said.

Oakdale crews also were hoping to restore water service to 10 remaining households by the end of Tuesday.

The stretch of freeway, which normally accommodates as many as 87,000 vehicles a day, won’t reopen until at least Friday and probably later because of necessary reconstruction work, said Kevin Gutknecht, a Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman.

The water main, installed in 1964, serves the central part of Oakdale from two nearby water towers. Other than a vertical crack several feet long, it was in surprisingly good condition despite being an old pipe, Nelson said.

Erosion caused by the leaking water left a culvert-sized hole under the north and south driving lanes a few miles north of where I-694 intersects with Interstate 94 between Oakdale and Woodbury.

An estimated 1.5 million to 2.5 million gallons of water escaped from the 53-year-old pipe, Nelson said. A resident who saw water collecting there about 9 a.m. Sunday called police.

Traffic was stopped as the washout grew in size. Nobody was injured and the driving surface remained intact, though it wasn’t safe for vehicles because of the unstable base below it, Gutknecht said.

Massive backups occurred after MnDOT closed both directions of I-694 on Sunday. Officials initially shut down a 2-mile stretch Sunday between 10th and 34th avenues, and later shut down 5 miles of the freeway Sunday night.

That sent motorists scurrying on miles-long detours along Hwy. 36, Interstate 35E and I-94. Several Oakdale arterial streets, such as Century and Hadley avenues, saw traffic jams Monday as drivers sought alternate routes.

“When we close a road, we detour traffic to like roadways,” Gutknecht said Tuesday. “If we leave it open to 10th on the south side and 34th on the north side, the traffic will then be forced onto city streets and county roads that have much less capacity. That causes safety issues for neighborhoods.”

Bill Holton, who commutes from his Woodbury home to White Bear Lake, used Mc-Knight Road as his highway alternative. His temporary commute took an extra 10 minutes.

“There are probably people who had it a lot worse,” he said. “I can imagine it’s not very pleasant for a lot of people. It’s something I think everybody hopes will get fixed pretty quickly.”

After the magnitude of the leak was discovered, 35 households had no service and another 6,000 had pressure fluctuations. Nelson said city workers fixed most of that by rerouting water flows.

The cost of repairs won’t be known for several days, MnDOT and Oakdale officials said.