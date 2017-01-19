Minneapolis can move forward with its paid sick leave regulation for employers inside the city, Hennepin County Judge Mel Dickstein ruled Thursday.

But he determined that a temporary injunction should be issued to block the city from forcing companies located outside of the city to comply.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce had request an injunction to block enforcement of Minneapolis's sick leave mandate. The Chamber argued that state law pre-empted and conflicted with the city regulation. Dickstein denied the injunction based on those arguments.

But his order said Minneapolis should not enforce the regulation outside of its geographic boundaries until after a hearing on the case or a further court order.

"The public policy supporting the Minneapolis Ordinance may be a good one, and the City is free to impose it on companies resident within its borders. But the City is not free to impose its public policy initiative on companies beyond its territorial jurisdiction," Dickstein wrote.

The sick leave ordinance — scheduled to take effect July 1 — says workers that spend at least 80 hours in the city per year should earn sick time, regardless of where their company is based.

Dickstein's concerns about the extent of Minneapolis's rule were evident at a hearing in December, where he questioned how it could apply to employees from other states or countries who spend a fraction of their workweek in the city.

Those concerns are premature, Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal said in December, as the city has not yet released its enforcement rules.

"I have every confidence that they will be reasonable rules and they will be focusing on employers whose employees have a significant enough nexus with the city of Minneapolis in order to make it enforceable," she said at the hearing.

Christopher Larus, who is representing the Chamber and a number of other plaintiffs from the business community, and Segal submitted written arguments to the judge in December outlining why he should — or should not — halt the ordinance.

The city's rule clearly applies to any employee who works 80 hours per year in the city, Larus's argument states, adding, "The city now tries to run from the Ordinance's plain language, suggesting that the invalid Ordinance can be saved by a cautious, benevolent enforcement regime."

The city's claim that enforcement will be fair doesn't negate the fact that the regulation will create a problematic patchwork of employment policies in the state, the document says.

Segal argued that Minnesota courts have determined municipalities can regulate activity inside their borders, even if a person or company is not based there.

If the sick leave ordinance moves forward, it would allow employees to earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours they worked, up to 48 hours a year. Businesses with fewer than six employees would not have to provide paid sick time.

The judge's ruling Thursday is expected to also have a significant impact on St. Paul workers and employers. Both cities passed sick leave legislation last year, and city leaders across the river have been watching the Minneapolis case closely to see if they should expect a similar challenge.

Meanwhile, state legislators are discussing who should control labor regulations like sick time and the minimum wage. Some lawmakers would like to override the cities' sick leave ordinances, but they would face strong opposition from Gov. Mark Dayton and DFLers who back such workplace reforms.

Staff writer Adam Belz contributed to this report.