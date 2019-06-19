The leader of a white militia group charged with bombing a Bloomington mosque tried to escape earlier this year when he was brought from Illinois to Minnesota, according to court filings.

The report filed the U.S. Attorney’s Office gives no description of how Michael Hari, 48, tried to escape when he was being brought to the Sherburne County jail.

Hari was later taken to the Anoka County jail, where he was placed in administrative segregation after he tried to disable a security device in his cell, according to the court filing.

Hari, of Clarence, Ill. is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 30 to face numerous charges in the bombing of a Bloomington mosque in August 2017.

Hari also faces charges in Illinois for setting fire to a women’s health clinic and attempting to extort the Canadian National Railway.

Two other men, Michael McWhorter and Joseph Morris, have pleaded guilty for their roles in the bombing. They face 35 years to life in prison.