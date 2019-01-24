Two men pleaded guilty on Thursday of being part of an Illinois militia that bombed a Bloomington mosque in August 2017.

Michael McWhorter, 30, and Joe Morris, 25, face a minimum of 35 years in prison after admitting in federal court that they and another man, Michael Hari, started a militia in the summer of 2017 called the “White Rabbits 3 Percent Illinois Patriot Freedom Fighters” and went on a crime spree that terrorized people in three states.

Hari has pleaded not guilty and faces a trial in March.

After forming the militia, Judge Donovan Frank asked McWhorter and Morris about their roles in the bombing. They acknowledged renting a truck, buying 20 pounds of black powder ammunition, then driving to the Bloomington mosque thinking it was less likely they would get caught. They avoided toll roads and left their cellphones at home. An hour before crossing into Minnesota, they said Hari stopped at a gas station and filled a canister with diesel fuel and gasoline.

They also said they targeted the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center believing that it was a focal point of terrorist recruiting and to send a message to Muslims.

“Did you intend to communicate to Muslims that they are not welcome in the United States and should leave the country?” Frank asked both men.

This undated photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari. Hari, is the purported ringleader in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque. Hari allegedly intended for the attack to scare Muslims into leaving the U.S. He and two associates Michael McWhorter, and Joe Morris are accused of traveling from rural Clarence, Ill., to carry out the pipe-bomb assault on the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. (Ford County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Both said they did. McWhorter said he threw the pipe bomb inside the mosque, while Morris said he threw in the fuel canister.

Though morning prayers were beginning at the mosque, no one was injured.

After the mosque bombing, McWhorter and Morris pleaded to trying and failing to bomb a women’s health clinic in Central Illinois in October 2017.

They also admitted they were part of a home invasion in Indiana in December 2017, where they used converted machine guns and dressed as police officers and robbed the people inside the home.

Hari is a former sheriff’s deputy.

McWhorter and Morris said they also took part in an attempt to extort the Canadian National Railway in January 2018. They sabotaged part of a railroad track in Illinois. They then sent a message to the Railway using an online inquiry form that it would happen again unless they were paid $190,000 in cryptocurrency.

The two pleaded guilty to five charges against them — three from Illinois and two from Minnesota.

The two can be sentenced to life in prison, which Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Council on Islamic-American Relations Minnesota said he would like to see.

“We would like the sentence to be appropriate for the amount of carnage and chaos they caused,” he said.