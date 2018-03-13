Three Illinois men have been charged with the Aug. 2017 bombing of a Bloomington Islamic center, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

Michael McWhorter, 29; Joe Morris, 22 and Michael Hari, 47, are each charged with “using an explosive device to maliciously damage and destroy” the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in the predawn hours of Aug. 5, 2017, using a PVC pipe bomb made by Hari.

According to charges, McWhorter admitted to joining the men on a journey to the Minnesota mosque months before aiding a failed plot last fall to bomb an Illinois clinic that performed abortions. He claimed it was Hari’s idea to target the mosque and that the men didn’t intend to kill, according to an FBI terrorism task force officer’s affidavit, “but they wanted to ‘scare (Muslims) out of the country’ ... because they push their beliefs on everyone else.”

“McWhorter also said they committed the bombing mainly to ‘show them hey, you’re not welcome here, get the [expletive] out,’” the agent continued.

The three were charged Tuesday after a confidential source alerted authorities that they were responsible for both bombings and McWhorter admitted his involvement in the plot, according to authorities. Authorities described the informant as someone Hari recruited into an “organization” that he led.

U.S. Attorney Greg Brooker spoke Tuesday in Minneapolis about the arrest and charging of three Illinois men in the 2017 bombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Morris and Hari made their initial appearance Tuesday on federal charges related to an attempted bombing of a women’s health clinic in Champaign, Ill.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, it is important that the public be made aware that these individuals have been apprehended and are charged federally with the bombing in Bloomington,” Greg Brooker, U.S. attorney for Minnesota, said at a news conference. “That bombing that took place last summer was a tragedy for all Minnesotans, and from the beginning, it has become a top priority for federal and local law enforcement and remains so today.”

The bomb exploded a short distance inside the office, starting a fire that was quickly put out by the building's fire suppression center.

The bomb exploded a short distance inside the office, starting a fire that was quickly put out by the building’s fire suppression center. An eyewitness who was outside the mosque reported hearing the sound of broken glass before seeing a man get into a pickup truck that sped out of the Islamic center’s parking lot and turned north on Park Avenue.

No one was hurt in the explosion, which heavily damaged the imam’s office, but about a dozen people were gathered in a room nearby for morning prayers. Labeled as the FBI’s top investigative priority for its Minneapolis office, the bureau announced a $30,000 reward for more information in the weeks after the bombing as leads began to prove elusive.

But the men allegedly continued to discuss the mosque blast, including while out drinking one night with the eventual informant in the case. The informant also described a meeting of the group at Hari’s office in Clarence, Ill., at which a cache of weapons were reportedly seen stored inside a safe. The arsenal included fully automatic firearms, M4s and tannerite, the charges said.

According to the charges filed in Illinois, another informant shared photos late last year of firearms and bomb making materials that Hari allegedly stored at his parents’ home, at which he often stayed because his own house had no running water or electricity. Hari also allegedly stored a copy of the Anarchist’s Handbook, which includes instructions for creating the thermite used in the pipe bombs.

‘Healing process’

Robert Bone, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis division, said that in light of pending federal charges, they cannot discuss additional details of the case or investigation.

“That said, we continue to investigate the motivations behind this attack,” Bone said, adding that they believe there is “no further threat” to the community related to the bombing. Bone thanked community members for providing valuable information to investigators,

Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts echoed Bone, saying the department received “outstanding” support from the mosque and Bloomington’s Muslim community.

“We hope this is a significant portion of the healing process for Dar al Farooq,” Potts said. “Thank you to our community.”

At a news conference at the mosque Tuesday night, Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations-MN, thanked law enforcement’s swift response to capture the suspects.

“Them not being from this state made his case difficult,” he said.

Hussein said he’s extremely concerned about what he called a well-funded, organized attack. He added that he believed someone who lives near the mosque may have “put a target” on it.

Mohamed Omar, executive director of the mosque, said he is glad justice has been served.

Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts spoke about the arrest and charging of three Illinois men in the bombing of Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center.

“Our message today to our community is that we are strong ... resilient,” he said. “Why did they target us? That’s the question we are still waiting to get answer.”

Earlier, Hussein said the arrests bring a sense of closure, but that the community remains threatened by rising hatred.

After the bombing, Gov. Mark Dayton quickly labeled the blast an act of terrorism as elected officials and other community leaders gathered to show support in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Last fall, mosque leaders released video of the explosion captured on cameras inside the center in hopes of generating tips that could lead to an arrest. But no known footage existed from outside the building because Dar Al-Farooq did not have security cameras in place outside at the time of the bombing.

Although no one was injured in the attack, imam Waleed Meneese’s office took a direct hit from the bomb. Its windows were smashed and its floor, ceiling and walls destroyed. Shrapnel also ripped through the furniture.

In January, more than 100 people visited the center for an open house celebration of renovation work done for free by the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. The carpenters union repaired the office using floor panels and electrical work donated by different companies.

The repairs inside and outside the office cost “thousands of dollars,” according to Omar. The center had raised more than $98,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, with part of the funds going toward reconstruction.

