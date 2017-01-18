A Cottage Grove man was charged Wednesday with shooting and killing his wife and trying to disguise her death as a suicide.

Stephen Carl Allwine, 43, appeared in Washington County District Court on a felony charge of second-degree intentional homicide.

He is accused of shooting Amy Louise Allwine, 44, in the head on Nov. 13 at their residence on 110th Street South and positioning her body in a bedroom to appear as if she had shot herself.

The handgun Stephen Allwine allegedly used to kill his wife was laying on the floor beside her body, according to the criminal complaint.

Stephen Allwine is an internet technology specialist. Amy Allwine owned Active Dogs Sports Training, a business that since her death has closed.

They have a 9-year-old son.

Stephen Allwine, arrested Tuesday, remains in custody in the Washington County jail.