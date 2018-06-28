The tab for window treatments to black out U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2019 NCAA Final Four is a doozy — $5.2 million.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), the public board that oversees the $1.1 billion building for the taxpayers, will be asked to authorize spending of $4.6 million, with the potential of another $600,000 for final negotiations on the “darkening solution.”

MSFA Chairman Michael Vekich and executive director James Farstad will recommend approval of proposals from two companies: Bluemedia, based in Tempe, Ariz., to cover the plastic roof and Chicago Flyhouse Inc. for the glass windows on doors. In all, U.S. Bank Stadium has nearly a half-million square feet of windows and plastic roofing to cover.

Vekich emphasized that the curtains will be reusable asset for events in the building. “This puts us in a stronger competitive situation when we have a darkening solution,” Vekich said. He noted two future religious conferences will use the curtains. Concert musicians will use them as well to control lighting and acoustics.

In 2014, then-MSFA Chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and the local Final Four organizing committee head, Kate Mortenson, bid on and won the right to host the NCAA event at U.S. Bank Stadium. The bid was contingent upon a darkening solution.

The NCAA insists on a blackout in Final Four venues so that lighting conditions are uniform for the shootarounds and the games for all four teams.

But there was no public discussion about the cost and who would bear it.

The Minnesota Vikings, the building’s main tenant and contributor to building renovations, have said they were not consulted about the curtains. The team declined to comment Wednesday.

The men’s basketball Final Four is the largest event for the NCAA, with three games played on two separate days. The semifinals occur Saturday and the championship game Monday night. The weekend, April 6-8 next year, is the culmination of the bracket-busting March Madness tournament.

Farstad and Vekich said SMG, the stadium’s operator, will make a presentation at a special MSFA meeting Thursday morning.

In a general preview, they described the curtains as lighter-weight fabrics of two different styles.

The glass windows that encircle the stadium will have one system and type of curtain. That will include covering the five pivoting glass doors on the western entrance.

The plastic polymer roof will involve a different system, a large swath of fabric across each of the 76 polymer pillows that comprise the translucent southern half of the roof.

The roof pieces will be white on the top side and black on the bottom. Vekich said the drapes should also help with energy conservation.

Between events and uses, the drapes will be taken down and stored, with the hardware remaining in place.

The MSFA on Thursday also is expected to consider staff salary increases in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.