Different people are responding to the coronavirus pandemic in different ways, and Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs seems to have settled on this: He’s going to tweet through it.

Diggs had a rocky 2019 season with the Vikings and has spent much of the offseason penning a series of cryptic tweets. Then he turned up the volume Monday – amid a flurry of reported NFL trades with the official start of the new league year approaching Wednesday – by appearing to distance himself (socially or otherwise) from the Vikings even more.

“It’s time for a new beginning,” he tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. Monday (Central time).

Hmmm, OK that seems pretty clear but maybe he was just alluding to the start of the new NFL calendar year?

Well … about 30 minutes later, he replied to a Patriots fan who accused him of being a “drama queen” looking for attention by tweeting: “Nah this ain’t one of those times champ. Something’s going to happen.” (The fan later deleted his part of the exchange).

Nothing has happened – yet. But those of us who didn’t believe Rick Spielman last month when he downplayed Diggs trade rumors (my hand is raised so high it hurts) are feeling even better about that position at this point.