The dramatic redevelopment of Edina’s 50th and France shopping district will continue to challenge motorists, customers and business owners until the project wraps up this fall.

“Many are looking forward to relief from what some consider to be a perception that the area has become difficult to navigate,” said Michael Hagie, owner of the Gather gift shop.

The project began in January 2018 and includes two parking facilities and residential living. City officials hope the project transforms the district into an even more appealing retail and restaurant destination.

“The businesses and retailers really like to get more life in the district, more customers, more visitors, more guests,” said Bill Neuendorf, the city’s economic development manager.

Some of the most ambitious aspects of the parking and residential project were completed in September 2018, giving shoppers access to the North Ramp parking garage.

One of the two luxury apartment buildings is set to open on Nov. 1 along with the Center Ramp, and the second building will be completed in mid-December for a total of 100 units.

“There definitely was disruption,” Neuendorf said. “There still is.”

Several businesses have closed since construction began. Bay Street Shoes, which had been in the neighborhood since 2003, closed permanently earlier this year because of lost sales.

“We planned to remain in business, but the ongoing construction has made it impossible for us to continue,” a message read on the store’s website.

Edina city officials are aware of the stress some businesses have felt, Neuendorf said.

“Some of the businesses have dealt with this head on and done some aggressive things to put their customers to ease and let them know that ‘hey there, there’s construction but we’re still open, come on down, there’s plenty of parking,’ ” he said. “But also, businesses have closed … that just felt that it was not the right location or not the right time anymore.”

“In November, the district will be better than it ever was … it’ll be fresh enough for the new generation,” Neuendorf said.