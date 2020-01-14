Construction is often noisy business, but building a light-rail tunnel in a dense urban neighborhood — and near freight train operations — can be downright challenging.

The contractor hired to build the $2 billion Southwest light-rail project is using special equipment and methods to construct a half-mile tunnel for trains near the Kenilworth corridor in Minneapolis. The idea is to minimize noise and disruption — a critical goal for the Metropolitan Council, which has come under fire from neighbors opposed to the project.

Work on the tunnel, the subject of intense negotiation between city officials and the council in 2014, began late last year, and will continue for at least two years.

The tunnel will squeeze through a crowded area that will also accommodate freight rail and a refurbished Kenilworth trail, once a popular thoroughfare for cyclists and pedestrians. It’s located just a few feet away from private homes in some spots, including the Calhoun Isles condominiums and the Cedar Lake Shores townhouses.

“We chose to do this method because we’re so close to residences,” said Jim Alexander, Southwest’s project director.

The tunnel will run northeast of West Lake Street, pass underneath Cedar Lake Parkway and return at grade just south of the channel connecting Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake. Trains will then travel over the channel on a bridge.

A construction worker from Lunda/McCrossan joint venture prepared a steel pile for the silent piler machine. The steel piles are used to construct the framework for a tunnel for the Southwest Light Rail through the Kenilworth area of Minneapolis.

The method being used to build the tunnel involves Japanese-made equipment pushing (as opposed to pounding or vibrating) giant steel trusses into the ground to create an interlocking framework for the concrete tunnel.

“This is a pretty specialized piece of equipment,” said Southwest Construction Director Brian Runzel, on Monday.

But some mistakes occurred early on, infuriating a few neighbors. A booming vibratory pile driver was used on Nov. 15, causing damage to some property and spreading alarm, according to residents.

“It was like an earthquake,” said Matthew Dahlquist, who owns a townhouse at Cedar Lake Shores. He’s trying to get reimbursed by the council for damage caused by the construction gaffe, which project officials say was immediately fixed.

Even if the piling work is being done by specialized machinery, Dahlquist said other construction equipment on the job site is noisy.

“I know they’re not going to stop the project or move it to where people will actually ride it,” he said. “Now we’re just trying to live with it.”

The 14.5-mile Southwest line, which will connect downtown Minneapolis with Eden Prairie, is expected to begin service in 2023.