The Twins are in Pittsburgh, but the action is here at Target Field Monday where the team’s concessionaires are unveiling a variety of new and returning menu offerings to be served during the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

What’s new?

A major new addition will be Bat & Barrel, an immersive new dining area open to all ticket holders that features five distinctive food and beverage experiences and showcasing local restaurants, breweries and distilleries. It replaces the Metropolitan Club area, which had been the domain of season-ticket holders.

The new iteration will have three “food-specific opportunities:”

• An entree section with offerings from Murray’s (blue cheese-crusted, bacon-wrapped tenderloin), Red Rabbit (chicken Parmesan) and Baja Haus (pan-seared barramundi);

• An appetizer or small plate area with offerings from CRAVE (burger sliders), Baja Haus (tuna poke), Hell’s Kitchen (Impossible Burger), Ike’s (Tavern Burger) and Red Cow (Tennessee Hot Chicken or MN Nice!);

Follow those skewers down to find the new Bloody Mary at Target Field for 2018.

• A quick-serve counter with offerings from Hot Indian Foods (Hot Indian Frittes), Baja Haus (classic ceviche), Kramarczuks (bratwurst), Red Cow (brisket poutine) and a selection of locally cured meats, cheeses and fruit.

In addition to beer served at the multiple bars within Bat & Barrel, Tattersall Distilling is helping to develop specialty cocktails.

What else?

Another new addition will be offerings from Minneapolis restaurant Holy Land, available at a cart in section 108, with a menu of pita chips and hummus, Arabic chicken shwirma wrap and a gyro wrap.

What’s adding on?

• Hot Indian Foods (section 120) will now offer Tofu Vindaloo, a spicy vegan stew served over coconut garlic rice.

• Andrew Zimmern’s Canteen (section 114) will offer a rice bowl version of the popular Mediterranean skewers.

What’s back?

Many well-known names, including but not limited to: Minnie and Paul’s, Pizza Luce, Red Cow, CATCH, Barrio at Senor Smokes, Izzy’s Soft Serve, Izzabella’s Gelato, Kramarczuk’s Sausages, Turkey To Go, Tony O’s Cuban Sandwich, Roots for the Home Team, Mac’s Walleye and Chips, Taste of Schwan’s, Schweigert Hot Dogs, Sheboygan Sausages, J & J Snacks, Papa John’s, Giant Snacks, Super Mom’s Mini Donuts, Killebrew Root Beer, Funacho, Pan O’ Gold, Murray’s, Darby’s, Franklin Street Bakery and Ken Davis BBQ.