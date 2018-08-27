Yellow buses lined up in front of Jenny Lind Elementary School in Minneapolis early Monday morning, as hundreds of students from Grade 1 through 5 filed into the school building.

As with other schools in the district, preschoolers and kindergartners at Lind will start school on Wednesday.

Outside Lind Elementary on Monday, the school’s new principal, Pao Vue, and Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff stood alongside staff and welcomed students with high-fives and smiles.

“Have a good first day of school!” staff members called out as some ushered students off the bus while others waited by the main door.

Vue said his staff returned to school last week to prepare for this big day. He said his students and staff are coping with two recent tragedies that happened nearby. A driver smashed into a playground near the school in June, hitting three children. Also in June, Thurman Blevins was shot by police not far from the school.

New Principal Pao Vue greeted students inside their classrooms at Jenny Lind Elementary School on the first day of school, Monday, August 27, 2018 in Minneapolis, MN.

“They have had a lot,” Graff said as he prepared to walk down the halls. “It’s important they have a positive start to the new school year.”

The district has about a dozen new principals this school year. Graff said his goal was to get out to the schools where there are new leaders.

Jenny Lind will welcome 450 new and returning students for the 2018-19 school year. Students and families must adjust to new start times and a new set of security protocols.

The district has changed start times for 20 schools, moving most of them more than half an hour later — an estimated $2 million savings. The North Side elementary on Monday started school 65 minutes earlier than usual. Some parents struggled with the change to a 7:30 a.m. start time.

“It’s super early that’s why I’m late,” said Gaosheng Lee, a parent of a first grade student who works a second shift job. But, she added, “I’m super excited and my son enjoys being here.”