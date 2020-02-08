Holy Family took a 4-2 victory over Bloomington Jefferson in the Class 2A, Section 2 girls’ hockey quarterfinals Friday night at the Victoria Rec Center.

Freshman forward Grayson Limke scored an even-strength goal 2:56 into the third period that put the Fire up 3-2. Limke scored again 11:59 later.

The Jaguars grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second period on a pair of goals from Morgan Jones. Holy Family’s Olivia Paidosh tied it on a power play with 1:04 left in the second period.

Fire goaltender Sedona Blair made 26 saves.

Elsewhere in the section:

Shakopee 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 1: Goals by Paige McNeil and Maddy Canny in the second period broke the game open for the Sabers. Rilee Nash put Shakopee on the board 12:41 into the first period. Jordyn Perlich scored for the Stormhawks.

Minnetonka 5, New Prague 0: The fifth-ranked Skippers got goals from five players. Kayley Crawford and Hanna Baskin scored in the game’s first 11 minutes, and Grace Sadura and Lacey Martin scored in the second period. Mandi Soderholm closed out the scoring.

Eden Prairie 7, Prior Lake 0: Junior forward Grace Cuipers had a hat trick for the third-ranked Eagles, including two goals 5:30 apart in the first period. Nora Wagner and Sydney Langseth added two goals each.

Section 4 quarterfinals: Ava Bullert’s power-play goal broke a tie with 5:31 left and led Mounds View to a 4-2 victory over Roseville. The Raiders had taken a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period on a pair of goals by Kate Haug. Senior Maiah Robert tied it early in the third period, before Bullert broke the deadlock. Ninth-grader Lauren McAlpine extended the Mustangs’ lead with a 2:08 left. Sophia Coltvet opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal for the Mustangs.

In other section games:

Class 1A

Section 5 semifinals: Iyla Ryskamp scored her second goal of the night with 44 seconds remaining to lead Orono to a 5-1 victory over Chisago Lakes. The Spartans jumped to a 3-0 lead at the end of the second period on goals by Ryskamp, Sydney DeCubellis and Kaylie Niccum. Molly Martini had an empty-net goal in the third period. … Breck beat Minneapolis 9-1.

Boys’ basketball

Hopkins 103, Buffalo 95 (2 OT): The Royals came back from a five-point halftime deficit to beat the Bison. Senior guard Kerwin Walton led the Royals with 39 points, while three other teammates were in double digits — Xavier White had 17 points, Cornell Richardson 15 and Regan Merritt 11.

Buffalo’s Matthew Willert scored 53 points and set a Bison single-game scoring record. Willert held the previous record with 49 points.

St. Anthony 82, Holy Angels 79 (3 OT): Senior point guard Tait Nelson scored 26 points in leading the Huskies over the Stars. Nelson broke the school’s all-time scoring record with 1,959 career points. The previous record was held by Jibrahn Ike. Luke Omodt added 16 points for the Huskies and Max Kachman had 12. Senior forward Matt Banovetz led the Stars with 25 points. Bryce Boyd and Emmett Johnson hit double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Eastview 80, Lakeville North 62: Senior forward Steven Crowl scored 28 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 2-ranked Lightning past Lakeville North. Teammate Tate Machacek had 20 points, including five three-pointers.

