– Brad Frost and the Gophers have relished their supposed role as underdogs in the NCAA women’s hockey tournament, but Friday night at the Frozen Four, Minnesota was back doing Minnesota things.

Clarkson grabbed the lead in each period, and the Gophers answered all three times, getting goals from Kate Schipper, Sarah Potomak and Sophie Skarzynski.

It was a back-and-forth game, and Clarkson got one more goal from Rhyen McGill with one minute, 31 seconds remaining, giving the Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in the NCAA semifinals.

A sparse crowd was on hand at 9,600-seat Family Arena in the St. Louis suburbs, with the two-time defending NCAA champion Gophers aiming for their fifth national title in six years. This time they entered the tournament unseeded, while Clarkson was No. 2.

The winner was headed for Sunday’s championship game against No. 1 Wisconsin. In Friday’s first semifinal, the Badgers and Boston College looked like they were headed to overtime after nearly three periods of scoreless hockey.

The two goalies — Wisconsin’s Ann-Renee Desbiens and Boston College’s Katie Burt — were both outstanding. But with 16 seconds remaining in regulation, Mellissa Channell scored on a slapshot from the point that made it through traffic, past Burt.

– each of the previous three years, so this one was sweet for a large throng of Wisconsin fans.

Clarkson, a school of 4,300 students in Potsdam, N.Y., never had won an NCAA title in any sport before defeating the Gophers 5-4 in the 2014 championship game.

One of the current seniors who played in that game, Genevieve Bannon, scored the first goal in this one with a rebound shot just after time expired on a power play.

The Gophers answered at the 17:54 mark of the first period, when Kate Schipper broke for the net and scored off a perfect pass from Caitlin Reilly.

It was Schipper’s first goal since Feb. 10. The team, as a whole had been struggling to score coming into the weekend, with just 10 goals in its previous seven games.

Loren Gabel gave Clarkson a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, one-timing a pass from Bannon into the upper-right corner. But with 59 seconds left in the period, Potomak took a pass from Kelly Pannek, just inside the blue line, skated into the slot and drilled the upper-left corner with the equalizer.

Wisconsin, which is 19-0-3 in its past 22 games, came out slow in the first semifinal. Boston College held a 13-1 shots on goal advantage midway through the first period.

Luckily for the Badgers, their goalie is Desbiens, who leads the nation with a 0.69 goals-against average. Desbiens turned aside those shots, and the game stayed scoreless until late in regulation.

Wisconsin controlled play for much of the third period. By game’s end, the Badgers had outshot Boston College 36-22. But Boston College junior Katie Burt was magnificent, stopping several point blank chances.

The game’s only goal was just the third of the season for Channell.

“In all honesty, I blacked out,” Channell said. “I wasn’t really aiming, I was just trying to hit the net. It hit the perfect corner, the bottom corner, so I guess it was a lucky shot.”