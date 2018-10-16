U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon at the University of Minnesota as the special guest of the U law school’s lecture series.

The ticketed event will be held at Northrop auditorium and is expected to last an hour. Though Roberts was booked months ago, the timing coincides with the recent rocky confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was confirmed after a divisive and emotional hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in which a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her as a teenager.

Kavanaugh’s allegedly rowdy behavior in high school and college also became a focus of the hearings, but he denied everything and the controversy has sharply divided the country.

With Kavanaugh now one of nine justices on the court, discussion has focused on Roberts’ role in burnishing the court’s image.

The chief justice, a graduate of Harvard Law School, has been on the court since 2005 after he was nominated by President George W. Bush. He worked in the Reagan administration and served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for two years.

The Stein Lecture Series at the U was endowed by Robert Stein, a former professor and dean of the law school for 15 years.

