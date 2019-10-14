After a year of significant change, Cheryl Reeve sees a bright future for the Lynx and she wants to see it through.

Reeve, the general manager and coach of the Lynx — she was named the WNBA’s basketball executive of the year after her remade roster made it into the playoffs for a ninth straight season in 2019 — has agreed to terms with Lynx/Wolves owner Glen Taylor on a three-year contract that will take her through the 2022 season. Reeve, whose contract expired after the 2019 season, is expected to officially sign the new deal in the coming weeks. Financial terms of the deal are not known.

“I think, for me, this is the franchise that I’ve kind of put my life into,” said Reeve, who has been the Lynx head coach since 2010. She added GM duties the past two seasons. “This is the franchise that we built, from 2010 until now.”

Starting in 2011 the Lynx won four WNBA titles in seven seasons with a core group of Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson.

Last year, with Whalen retired, Moore taking the season off and Brunson not playing, Reeve redid the roster. Her biggest moves included acquiring Odyssey Sims in trade, drafting Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shepard and signing free agent Karima Christmas-Kelly. Sims was named an All Star for the first time in her career, Collier won the league’s rookie of the year award and Shepard had a promising start to the season before suffering a knee injury. Christmas-Kelly’s season was ended by knee surgery as well.

The Lynx finished tied with Seattle for sixth place with an 18-16 record.

For Reeve, part of her desire to stay in Minnesota was the challenge presented by keeping the Lynx competitive in an ever-improving league.

“There have been changes each year, but none bigger than going into the 2019 season,” she said. “It’s all about professionally feeling challenged. What keeps my interest is to have a player like Napheesa we can build around and a player, in Sylvia Fowles, who is a great player and a wonderful person. I want to keep this going for the fans.”

Reeve said she is convinced that, had Christmas-Kelly and Shepard stayed healthy, the Lynx would have been a top four team in the league.

For Reeve, Minnesota has also become her home. She and wife Carley Knox — who is vice president of Lynx business operations — are raising a son.

“That’s the other piece of it,” Reeve said. “I’ve gotten past the idea the grass is greener somewhere else. I’ve made a home here for 10 years now. We’re raising a family, a little boy, and it’s been the perfect place for us.’’