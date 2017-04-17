A licensed practical nurse downed nearly 1,000 doses of potent painkillers and other powerful prescription drugs that she stole over a several-month period from the Wayzata senior residential center where she worked, according to charges.

Jennifer V. Fitting, 35, of Hopkins, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with eight counts of felony theft in connection with 26 known instances of her stealing oxycodone, morphine, tramadol, lorazepam and other drugs while on duty at Meridian Manor residential community for seniors.

Prosecutors say the thefts stretched from June 2016 until mid-February, with 250 doses of the addictive painkiller oxycodone being stolen on Feb. 10 alone. An inventory taken two weeks later turned up the thefts.

The charges allege that Fitting admitted forging paperwork meant to verify that the drugs were being destroyed, which is the routine when a resident moves out, dies or no longer needs the medication.

Instead, Fitting keep the drugs for herself to treat pain from foot surgery and a problem hip, the criminal complaint said.

She said she took all of the stolen pills, and a search of her home turned up none of the drugs, the complaint added.

Fitting was charged by summons. A message was left Monday with her seeking a response to the allegations.