A manager at a McDonald’s restaurant in Maple Grove raped a 14-year-old employee in the cooler and assaulted her elsewhere for weeks afterward, according to charges.

Andrew O. Albertorio, 24, of Maple Grove, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and remains jailed ahead of his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

According to the charges:

The girl began working at the McDonald’s over the previous summer and would be the object of flirtations during work by her night manager.

In November, they began exchanging messages on Snapchat and Albertorio began trying to kiss her, but she would push him away.

The two discussed having sex, but she said she was too young and didn’t want him to get in trouble.

In early December, Albertorio cornered her in the McDonald’s walk-in cooler, began touching her and said he wanted to have sex. Over her objections, he pulled down her pants and raped her.

The girl said “she felt pressured into the act,” the criminal complaint read.

For the following month, Albertorio raped the teen in the cooler, in the restaurant’s backroom, in Albertorio’s vehicle and at his home.

She said Albertorio gave her additional hours and paid her directly in order to avoid violating state child labor laws concerning number of hours worked.

The counts against Albertorio point to the girl’s young age and his position of authority over her. Prosecutors have said that they will seek an especially long sentence should they win a conviction on first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The complaint did not disclose which of the McDonald’s in Maple Grove employed Albertorio and the girl.

Court records do not yet list an attorney for Albertorio.