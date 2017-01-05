The owner of the Portland Market in south Minneapolis had to be put into a medically induced coma and faces losing an eye after he was severely beaten at his store on New Year’s Eve.

Andrew Marquis Hodge, 25, stands charged in Hennepin County District Court with felony first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with the attack. He remains jailed in lieu of $350,000 bail and was scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday. Hodge, of Minneapolis, has no other serious crimes on his record.

According to criminal charges:

The owner went to the store early in the morning after an alarm went off and police were called. Once there, he found the front door broken open and Hodge standing in the entryway. Hodge attacked the owner, hitting him in the face several times with a small sledgehammer. As he kept hitting him, Hodge told the owner “Buddy, open the safe — I just need the money.”

Police arrived as the owner begged for his life. Hodge ran, but was caught after a short chase.

The Market owner was hospitalized as of Wednesday.