Police in Hastings say they have identified two men who caused significant damage to soccer fields over the weekend and expect to file criminal charges against the vandals in the coming days.

The suspects allegedly drove a car onto fields at Veterans Athletic Complex Sunday night and tore up about 200,000 square feet of turf, including on three of the most-used fields at the complex. In some places the vandals spun doughnuts and left ruts 8 to 10 inches deep which will require extensive repair, police said.

Hastings Parks and Recreation staff members discovered the damage Monday morning and called police.

City staff have already met with several contractors to request quotes and explore options for repairing the fields, according Lee Stoffel, communications coordinator for the city.

“Vandalism and damage at any facility is discouraging. Willful damage to this degree is both frustrating and disheartening,” said Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins. “This damage will be corrected, and play will resume, but it will require a lot of effort and expense to get there.”

The Hastings Futbol Club may feel the impact the most. The youth soccer club with 580 players on traveling and recreational teams has 125 games scheduled at the park at 2500 Soccer Field Road between April 30 and June 3. City staff is working with the club to figure out where games will be played, the city said.

Stoffel did not give a damage figure, but said the city has started the process of filing an insurance claim.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate and said criminal charges will be forthcoming.