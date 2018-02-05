A Minneapolis home day care provider shook an 11-month-old boy in her care until he suffered fatal brain injuries, according to charges filed Monday.

Sylwia M. Pawlak-Reynolds, 42, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the incident on July 12 in her home in the 4900 block of 18th Avenue S.

A doctor examined the child at a hospital and concluded that the child’s injuries “were consistent with severe shaking,” according to the criminal complaint.

The boy, whose identity has yet to be disclosed, lapsed into unconsciousness and died the next day. He was spending his third day in Pawlak-Reynolds’ care when he was injured, the charges read.

An autopsy also found “traumatic injury to [the boy’s] brain, neck and eyes that is consistent with an acceleration-deacceleration injury,” the complaint read. The autopsy also detected a nonprescription antihistamine in the child’s bloodstream.

Pawlak-Reynolds was charged by warrant and has no attorney listed in court documents. A telephone message was left with her seeking reaction to the allegations.

The state Department of Human Services ordered the temporary suspension of Pawlak-Reynolds’ day care license on the day of the boy’s death, and made that action indefinite on Sept. 21.

Pawlak-Reynolds had been licensed to care for up to 12 children in her home. State records show no other day care violations against her or her facility.