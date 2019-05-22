An extremely intoxicated woman went into a New Hope bar with her baby and soon departed, leaving her child with strangers, according to authorities.

Alicyn I. De Santis, 30, of Mankato, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with gross-misdemeanor child neglect and remains jailed in lieu of $6,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

De Santis was arrested Sunday night upon her return to the Outtakes Bar & Grill, in the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue, and her 6-month-old was turned over to a family member, the criminal complaint read.

According to the complaint:

Bar staff called police shortly after 10 p.m. and told officers that De Santis arrived from another bar, where she had been kicked out. Outtakes staff noted that she was “extremely intoxicated” and refused to serve her any alcohol, the complaint read.

De Santis started passing her baby around to other patrons and exited, leaving behind her child and a diaper bag. Bar staff stepped in, changed the baby’s “very full diaper” and fed the child a bottle, the charging document noted.

The mother returned and “did not notice that her baby was gone” or inquire about the child’s location, the complaint continued.

De Santis admitted to police that she was drunk and was aware that she gave her baby to strangers. She also acknowledged having been treated for alcohol abuse.