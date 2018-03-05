A 27-year-old Crystal man who has repeatedly driven with a revoked license was doing just that when he crashed a car while drunk in Eden Prairie, then tried to blame his girlfriend for the wreck as she lay dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Angus J. Anderson was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death last June of 23-year-old Azirea T. Sheley of Hopkins.

Sheley was thrown from her car over a guardrail and died at the scene of the rollover crash, the flyover ramp that leads from eastbound Hwy. 212 to eastbound Hwy. 62. Anderson was treated for his injuries and is now a fugitive.

Anderson's driving history in Minnesota shows at least 15 convictions for driving after having his license taken away by the state. His license status was revoked at the time of the crash and remains so, the state Department of Public Safety said Monday.

His blood alcohol content soon after the crash was .117 percent, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Among Sheley's survivors was a daughter, who is now 4 years old.

According to the criminal complaint:

Anderson told officers at Hennepin County Medical Center that he picked up Sheley at an Eden Prairie hotel and she was driving at the time of the wreck, however, a witness said she saw Anderson behind the wheel.

Also, DNA tests found that blood on the driver's side door inside the car and the driver's seat belonged to Anderson. Her blood was not found on the driver's side.

The complaint spelled out law enforcement's concerns about Anderson's propensity to run from the law and the need for a high bail amount upon his arrest.

Along with this case, he has a warrant active in Hennepin County on a disorderly conduct charge. When at the hospital after the crash, he tried to leave against medical advice. Also, he's had seven warrants issued by courts in the past three year for failing to appear as ordered.

Anderson's criminal history in the state when not driving includes convictions for robbery, theft, domestic assault, disorderly conduct and drug possession.