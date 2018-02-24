Filthy and McNasty came to play.

Centennial's Ms. Hockey finalists, Anneke Linser and Gabbie Hughes, powered their team's 6-1 state tournament semifinal victory over Eagan on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Filthy (Linser) scored a goal and assisted on three of four goals by McNasty (Hughes). The nicknames, bestowed by Cougars goalie coach David Cole, are hockey lingo for players with great skill, deft hands and proficiency for scoring in bunches.

That's Linser and Hughes, the top-scoring tandem (155 points) in Class 2A.

"I didn't doubt them at all but I didn't know they would put so many goals up," Centennial coach Kristi King said. "It was fun to see."

Hughes tallied a first period hat trick, the second and third goals set up by Linser. On the second goal, Hughes passed to Linser along the boards, got the puck back in the high slot and whistled the puck home.

She completed the hat trick from almost the same spot on the ice, again from a Linser feed.

"We got the puck in the right spots and we knew what to do," said Linser, who scored a power-play goal early in the second period to give the No. 2-seeded Cougars a 4-0 lead.

Stellar special teams play continued as the Cougars (25-3-1) killed a 5-on-3 power play for Eagan (23-6-2) in the second period.

McNasty had one more highlight to offer. Midway through the third period, Hughes raced to the net, flashed stick skills befitting her moniker and scored.

"That was sick," Linser said.

David La Vaque