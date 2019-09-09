Carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere is measured in parts per million -- ppm
Sept. 8, 2019 -- 409.25 ppm
Sept. 8, 2018 -- 403.97
Go to scripps.ucsd.edu to see the Keeling Curve, a graphic representation of CO2 gain over the years. Daily measurement is made under the supervision of the University of California, San Diego.
