Carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere is measured in parts per million -- ppm

Sept. 8, 2019 -- 409.25 ppm

Sept. 8, 2018 -- 403.97

Go to scripps.ucsd.edu to see the Keeling Curve, a graphic representation of CO2 gain over the years. Daily measurement is made under the supervision of the University of California, San Diego.

