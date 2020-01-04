An 81-year-old man died Saturday when his car crashed into a semitrailer truck on a rural highway in western Minnesota.

Sigmund Delano Armitage of Canby, Minn., was killed in the crash on Hwy. 75 in Hammer Township, in Yellow Medicine County, which occurred at about 5:30 a.m., the State Patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The semi driver, 56-year-old Dean Allan Anderson of Campbell, Minn., was not injured.

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not involved.