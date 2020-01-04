An 81-year-old man died Saturday when his car crashed into a semitrailer truck on a rural highway in western Minnesota.
Sigmund Delano Armitage of Canby, Minn., was killed in the crash on Hwy. 75 in Hammer Township, in Yellow Medicine County, which occurred at about 5:30 a.m., the State Patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The semi driver, 56-year-old Dean Allan Anderson of Campbell, Minn., was not injured.
The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not involved.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Canby man, 81, killed in Yellow Medicine County crash involving semi
An 81-year-old man died Saturday when his car crashed into a semitrailer truck on a rural highway in western Minnesota. Sigmund Delano Armitage of Canby,…
West Metro
Delivery driver charged with stealing cat from Carver County home
A truck driver who made a delivery last fall to a Carver County home and allegedly took off with the resident's cat has been charged…
Local
Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay airport
A Delta Air Lines plane slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Saturday morning at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Local
Minnesota briefs: Commission selects parks, trails for Legacy grants
More than a third of greater Minnesota’s 62 regional parks and trails are in the running for just under $10 million in Legacy Grant funds…
Local
After Kansas City made transit free, what about the Twin Cities?
Kansas City's action has Minnesota commuters wondering.