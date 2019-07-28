In other news ...

Caeleb Dressel made history — again — at the world swimming championships. The American won three gold medals in a span of about two hours Saturday in Gwangju, South Korea, duplicating his feat from two years ago in Hungary. Dressel has six golds in the meet with a day left and needs one more to tie Michael Phelps' record of seven at a worlds meet. Saturday's victories came in the mixed 4x100 freestyle relay (world record of 3 minutes, 19.40 seconds), the 50 free (21.04 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (49.66). "It was not easy in '17, it was not easy this year," the 22-year-old Floridian said. "I don't want it to be easy, I really don't." Katie Ledecky, troubled by illness, won her first gold medal of the event, rallying on the last lap to claim the 800 free.

ASSOCIATED PRESS