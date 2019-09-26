

Cleveland won three games of a four-game series against the host Twins from Aug. 8-11, then walked off Boston on Aug. 12 for a 6-5 victory while the Twins were idle.

After that victory over the Red Sox, Cleveland was a half-game up in the American League Central race — the first time since mid-April that the Twins didn’t at least have a share of the division lead at the end of a day.

Jensen Lewis, a former Cleveland pitcher turned TV co-host/analyst for the Indians’ pregame and postgame shows, posted a now memorable tweet: “Bye, @Twins,” with the AL Central standing also displayed.

The insinuation of course was that now that the preseason favorite Indians had overtaken the Twins in the standings, they would leave them in the rear-view mirror. (And to be fair, at the time, there might have been just as many Minnesota fans than Cleveland fans, if not more, that believed such a thing to be true).

Alas, the Cleveland lead lasted about exactly 24 hours. The Twins won on Aug. 13 and Cleveland lost as Minnesota retook the division lead. It had expanded to 4.5 games in favor of the Twins by the end of August, and despite some tension heading into a three-game series in Cleveland in mid-September (where the Twins took two of three), it never dipped below 3.5 games en route to Wednesday’s clinch.

Lewis has taken plenty of heat from Twins fans in the mean time. In a sincere peace offering of sorts, Lewis had a much different tweet after the dust had settled Wednesday night.

In an interesting bit of symmetry, by the way, 2010 was the final season of Lewis’ playing career.