You didn't see this one Thursday unless you were watching on the web, but North Woods High knocked out Central Minnesota Christian 54-51 with a half-court shot from sophomore Cade Goggleye, who had missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw only a few seconds earlier.

That miss helped set up a 51-51 tie when Central Minnesota Christian scored on a sweetly executed out-of-bounds play with four seconds left.

More details about the game are here. (It was the second spectacular game-winner of the tournament. Here's the video of Champlin Park's Sam DuBois hitting an off-balance heave at the buzzer in the 4A quarterfinals.)

Both buzzer-beaters showed up on ESPN Thursday night. "There's a bit of a theme developing in Minnesota," anchor Scott Van Pelt said, introducing "the best thing I saw today."

Goggleye's shot is here:

Where's North Woods? It's in Cook. Where's Cook? It's on Hwy. 53 in northern Minnesota between Virginia and International Falls. If you want to know all the towns that comprise NOrth Woods, go here. (The test is tomorrow.)

That reminds us. if you haven't done so already, take our "Name That School" geography quiz that Star Tribune high school coordinator Paul Klauda created in honor of the tournament season. That's right here.