A bus crashed into a Columbia Heights home Friday evening, hitting a gas line, according to the city’s Fire Department.
“Bus ran into house,” the fire department said in a tweet. “Waiting for gas company to dig up and cap gas line to house.”
Anoka County dispatch said the call came in at around 4:54 p.m. that a Metro Transit bus had crashed into a house on the 3900 block of Arthur Street. Authorities called for a tow just before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.
It was not immediately know what caused the crash, or whether people were inside the bus and house at the time of the crash.
