Allegations that a Burnsville pastor had inappropriate sexual relationships with two teenage women 17 years ago in Indiana have shaken the congregation at his south metro megachurch, resulting in his taking a leave of absence and removing him from consideration for hire by a church in Tennessee.

“We understand the nature of these claims and we take them very seriously,” said Berean Baptist Church elders in a statement on Twitter and given Sunday at the church, listed in recent years as among the nation’s fastest-growing Protestant congregations. They said they have enlisted a neutral party to investigate.

The Rev. Wes Feltner, now 41, is being accused of simultaneously dating two 18-year-old congregants in 2002 when he was a youth pastor in southern Indiana. The charges have been deemed credible by Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky, where Feltner taught and has been suspended, and came to light after Feltner applied for a position this fall at a church in Clarksville, Tenn.

In an e-mail to the Star Tribune, Feltner said he had had permission to date both women from their parents, but that he deeply regretted the hurt he caused. He said that he’s offered to speak to the women multiple times, including with a mediator, which he said was how the Bible says such accusations should be addressed.

He said that he and his family are facing “a withering barrage of online attacks,” some of them threatening.

The Rev. Wes Feltner, lead pastor at Berean Baptist Church.

Some sexual abuse advocates and the women making the charges — both now 35 — say this is another instance of pastoral abuse, which has been highlighted recently as part of the #churchtoo movement, an offshoot of #metoo that’s focused on church leaders.

“After 17 years of guilt, shame, blaming myself and questioning every authority, I can see that I did not ask for it,” wrote Megan Frey, one of the alleged victims, on the pair’s website. “I was a youth asking for help. I was manipulated. I was sexually abused.”

“The proliferation of accounts similar to ours would suggest that this is a broader issue as a whole,” said JoAnna Hendrickson, the other woman who said Feltner abused her, in an e-mail.

Feltner, who would have been 23 to 24 at the time of the alleged incidents, has said that some of the accusations were true while others were not, and that his accusers have “organized to destroy my reputation and my career.” In an e-mail, he said he will comment on Berean’s findings once its investigation is complete.

A secret couple

The women’s stories, which they relate on their website, begin in 2002 when both were high school seniors active in their youth group at First Southern Baptist Church in Evansville, Ind.

Frey initially sought counseling from Feltner, then a relatively new youth pastor. The two began talking at coffee shops before the meetings moved to his home, though Frey told her to park in a nearby lot to avoid suspicion. She said he soon was drawing her bubble baths after school.

“Wes quickly told me that he wanted to be with me, loved me and wanted to marry me, but had lists of reasons why we had to remain a ‘secret couple,’ ” Frey wrote. Chief among the reasons was that he had a steady girlfriend, of which Frey was aware.

Even so, Frey and Feltner met with Frey’s parents to talk about marriage. Frey accompanied Feltner on out-of-state youth group trips, and the two went alone to Las Vegas, she said. They weathered a pregnancy scare.

But toward the end of their nine months together, Frey said she started finding other women’s belongings in his bedroom. Feltner became distant and aggressive, she said.

Hendrickson’s relationship with Feltner began in the fall of 2002, when Feltner sent her an e-mail saying he missed her and asked if they could meet at church. “He explained to me that he felt God leading him to pursue me,” she said.

Hendrickson, who was enrolled in beauty school, said both her mother and best friend knew about the relationship and trusted Feltner. They began meeting late at night and went on a church trip together, though she said they didn’t have sex.

Things came to a head for both women at a winter church retreat, when the wife of another youth pastor asked each of them if they were dating anyone. Both confided that they were dating Feltner. Weeks later, they wrote, he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and then married her.

A power difference

The women said that former youth group members contacted Berean Baptist Church officials in Burnsville when Feltner was hired there as lead pastor in 2014, but that they don’t know whether church officials ever investigated what they said.

In Minnesota and several other states, though not in Indiana, a clergy member who has sex with someone they are counseling is guilty of criminal sexual conduct, regardless of the other person’s age. Consent is not a defense under Minnesota statutes.

The Rev. Ashley Easter, a North Carolina-based advocate for survivors of church abuse, said the women’s story is believable and that what happened to them was abuse. “Even though the women were 18, there’s still a distinct power differentiation between clergy and lay people,” she said.

Berean Baptist Church, which also has a Lakeville location and is not affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, has an average weekly attendance of over 2,600, according to its 2017-18 report. Feltner has been lead pastor at churches in four other states, his website said.