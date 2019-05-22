Forecasters say that what’s in store over the next few days in the Twin Cities for the Memorial Day weekend — long considered the unofficial start of summer around these parts — is indicative of what they envision all season long.

The metro area’s run of colder than average weather for every month so far this year is showing no signs of letting up, National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Calderone said Wednesday, and the looming chill is expected to come with more than the usual amount of rain.

“Overall, our climate in June through August looks below normal” for temperature and above normal for precipitation, said Calderone, speaking on a chilly and wet day unfolding outside his Chanhassen office.

For lovers of a lazy, hazy summer day, Calderone did hold out that “we still might have occasional bouts of heat.”

Summer’s expected lack of typical sizzle comes soon after February unleashed 39 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a record for that month in the metro area.

The bouts of overwhelming snow and underwhelming warmth has not cooled Calderone, who moved to Minnesota from Long Island eight years ago, to his surroundings.

“I like it a lot better out here,” Calderone said.

Looking at the metaphorical weather trees rather than the longer view forecast forest, the holiday weekend does have its wet and cool moments but also offers hope to Twin Citians pining to get in a little boating when not firing up the barbecue grill.

This week’s steady rounds of rain are expected to continue until midday Friday. However, “the Saturday and Sunday portion is looking really good,” Calderone said, pointing to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

And other than some scattered showers late Sunday into early Monday, “during the day portion [of Memorial Day] we’re also looking pretty good,” he said, despite a high temperature anticipated to fall short of 70.