Top lawmakers briefly resumed high-stakes talks to craft a state budget plan Friday morning, as pressure mounts to strike a deal ahead of Monday’s deadline for the Legislature to adjourn for the year.

Gov. Tim Walz, House DFL lawmakers and leaders of Republican majority in the Senate have been locked in negotiations over the two-year spending plan all week. Despite hours of closed-door meetings, the two sides have been unable to bridge key differences over spending and taxes.

The marathon talks that had kept lawmakers at the Capitol into the early morning for two consecutive nights paused Thursday evening, as Senate Republicans unveiled a push to continue funding for basic state services if lawmakers are unable to pass a budget by the end of next month. Without such action, the absence of a new spending plan would trigger a state government shutdown on July 1.

But DFL leaders who control the Minnesota House seemed unlikely to approve a similar stopgap measure while they pursue a final budget deal.

“We are at somewhat of an impasse,” Sen. Julie Rosen, a member of the Senate Republican negotiating team, said during a late Thursday committee hearing on the measure. “This is something of a protection policy.”

The temporary spending bill is expected to come up for a Senate floor vote at some point on Friday.

The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, as Gov. Tim Walz and top legislative leaders continued their budget talks. Budget talks have resumed at the Minnesota Capitol, with Walz, House Democrats and Senate Republicans saying little publicly about their discussions. They're trying to complete a deal that would let the legislative session end as scheduled on Monday. The governor said Wednesday that the sides aren't saying much publicly because the talks are at "a really important time."

Legislative leaders have already missed several self-imposed deadlines for reaching an agreement on top-line spending figures, including a Wednesday goal of finalizing numbers for the state office that must draft and print thousands of pages of budget bills ahead of a vote. The latest impasse has increased the likelihood of a special session for lawmakers to finish the work.

But predicting whether a breakthrough is imminent has been difficult. Lawmakers at the negotiating table have remained tight-lipped about the status of the talks in recent days. As he walked into Walz’s office late Friday morning, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, offered just a two-word update on the path forward: “keep working.” He said little more upon exiting the room a mere 30-minutes later.

“We’re still working,” he told reporters.

The silence surrounding the stalemate may break Friday evening. Walz and all four legislative leaders are set to appear on Twin Cities PBS’ “Almanac” for interviews heading into the final weekend of the regular session.

The Star Tribune’s Judy Keen contributed to this report.