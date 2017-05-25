Minnesota lawmakers are working again Thursday to finalize the state’s next two-year, $46 billion budget in a special session now in its third day.

But the absence of Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, has complicated matters, eliminating the GOP’s slim one-vote majority. Osmek is on a trip for his nonlegislative job and will return Friday, according to Senate GOP spokeswoman Katie Fulkerson.

Because 34 votes are required to pass anything out of the upper chamber, Republicans’ vanishing majority has given new leverage to Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, as lawmakers negotiate the final pieces of a tentative deal reached Monday.

That dynamic, said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, has made the special session “a little more unique than I think anybody could really imagine.” Gazelka joked that he agreed with the short prayer offered at the start of the Senate session for the day: that lawmakers would finally get their work finished.

“I said ‘amen’ to that prayer, and I think most of us did,” he said.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt remained unperturbed.

As the relaxed looking speaker headed into the chamber, he said, “I think we’re going to be out of here by 9 or ten o’clock. It’s going to be smooth.”

Although Republican legislative leaders said they expected the House and Senate would be able to finish passing seven separate bills on Thursday, by about 3 p.m., neither chamber of the Legislature had taken up a single bill. Both chambers had been in recess since noon, and it remained unclear when they would reconvene.

There were some signs of progress: after a series of delays, the health and human services budget bill, which makes up about one-third of the state’s budget, was released Thursday morning. Spending included in the bill has been a major budget priority for DFL Gov. Mark Dayton — and a major target for cuts from Republicans looking to reduce government spending and make room for tax cuts.

While the GOP had sought to cut the health and human services budget by as much as $600 million, the final bill cuts spending by about $463 million — and backfills most of those reductions with money from the state’s Health Care Access Fund. That’s a pot of money funded by a tax on medical providers that is typically used to pay for MinnesotaCare, the state’s subsidized insurance program for low-income people. Meanwhile, the bill does not include a provision introduced by Republicans that would have dismantled the state’s MNsure individual insurance market and sent Minnesotans to the federal exchange.