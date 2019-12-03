A Brooklyn Park woman who admitted to causing the death of her severely malnourished and neglected 3-year-old foster daughter was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years in prison.

Sherrie Dirk, 35, declined to speak when given a chance to address the court before the sentence was handed down. But the paternal grandparents of her victim, Arianna Hunziker, pleaded with the court for the maximum term — 35 years.

“She deserves the full 420 months,” said grandfather Thomas Hunziker.

Arianna’s grandmother, Mary Egan, said the girl was a “loving, happy kid.”

“What the Dirks did to her is incomprehensible to me,” she said. “I just can’t imagine why any adult would do that to a 3-year-old child. I can’t imagine the horror [Arianna] went through during these episodes.”

Dirk pleaded guilty in October to second-degree unintentional murder in Arianna’s 2017 death. Her husband, Bryce Dirk, 33, pleaded guilty in March to the same count, and is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both originally faced an additional count of first-degree murder while committing child abuse, which will be dismissed as part of their plea deals.

The Dirks became foster parents to Arianna and her older brother after the children were taken away from their parents, and had them for about 16 months, Hunziker said. Sherrie Dirk is the children’s maternal aunt.

The Dirks withheld food from Arianna and her brother, leading her to lose a third of her body weight in a year. Arianna plummeted from the 98th percentile to the 13th percentile when she died on Nov. 6, 2017, according to court records.

On the day Arianna died, Sherrie Dirk wrapped her in sheets and left her in a room for hours with the door closed. Bryce Dirk called 911 about 6:30 p.m. Police found Arianna unresponsive, “severely dehydrated” and with one sheet around her neck, according to authorities.

Sherrie Dirk’s plea deal called for a prison term between 25 years and 35 years due to three aggravating factors: Arianna was particularly vulnerable due to her age, Dirk was in a position of authority and Dirk left her alone for several hours in a weakened state caused by Dirk’s actions.

The aggravating factors provided the basis to increase the term beyond the range — a little over 10 1/2 years to 15 years — outlined by state sentencing guidelines for the murder count.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Erin Lutz said her office had difficulty finding cases similar to the Dirk case to provide legal guidance.

In many cases where defendants were sentenced to twice the time recommended in state guidelines for a child’s death, the victim was subjected to shorter periods of abuse, Lutz said. Meanwhile, she argued, Arianna’s neglect was drawn out.

“Arianna was subjected to hours over the course of weeks and months” of abuse, Lutz said. “She didn’t grow for a year in height or head circumference.”

Sherrie Dirk’s attorney, Robert Kolstad, argued that 25 years was sufficient.

“This is a tragic situation,” Kolstad said. “Everybody recognizes that.”

Kolstad said his client’s background affected her actions.

“A life of tragedy and abuse leads to, sometimes, bad parenting,” he said. “Certainly, Ms. Dirk’s history of abuse by her mother, her significant others, even Bryce Dirk …”

Kolstad said that his client has no prior criminal history. He stressed that there was no clear indication that she was more culpable than her husband in Arianna’s death, yet the prosecution agreed to give Bryce Dirk a 12 1/2 year prison term for the same offense.

Court records show that Bryce Dirk pleaded guilty before his wife and agreed to the prison term “contingent on truthful testimony in all future proceedings.”

The Dirks had four other children that were removed from their home after Arianna’s death.

Egan said during her victim-impact statement that Bryce Kolstad kept an “eagle eye” on Arianna at an early Thanksgiving meal. Arianna had been a chubby child and weighed 20 pounds at 10 months old, Egan said.

At the holiday meal, Bryce Dirk volunteered that Arianna had been “acting up a lot” and said that “we” were swaddling her, Egan said, adding that she believes he participated in the swaddling.

“We didn’t pursue it, and that’s why I feel guilty,” Egan said. “We knew she was thin, but we didn’t pursue it.”

Egan said the children had been in her and her husband’s care before the Dirks became their foster parents. She said she alerted the county after Sherrie Dirk’s relatives warned her that she was an unfit parent. But, Egan said, the county seemed to ignore her.

Egan said she and her husband tried to maintain contact with Arianna and her brother, but were “cut off” by Sherrie Dirk for several months.

“I’ve never suffered grief in this way,” Egan said. “She did not deserve to die, and she did not deserve to die the way she did.”

Hennepin County District Judge Tamara Garcia said she was sentencing Sherrie Dirk to the minimum term recommended by state guidelines — 10.6 years — three times for each year of Arianna’s life and for each of the three aggravating factors for a total of 32 years in prison.

“This case is tragic,” Garcia said. “It was a long road of parental abuse and neglect that culminated in her death. There is no number of months that will assuage grief …”

Hunziker said afterward that he would have preferred to see the Dirks tried for first-degree murder, but that the judge’s sentence was “bullet-proof.”

“The judge gave a solid legal rationale for what she did,” he said. “We just have to learn to live with it.”

Hunziker and Egan have custody of Arianna’s brother, who they said struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, separation anxiety and abandonment issues because of his time with the Dirks. He also has severe food issues from being starved in their care.

“He can’t stop eating,” Hunziker said. “He’s very protective of his food.”

Hunziker and Egan said the boy is receiving care, and is improving.

