A Brooklyn Park woman pleaded guilty Friday in the 2017 death of her 3-year-old foster daughter, who was severely malnourished.

Sherrie Dirk, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, and admitted to three aggravating factors — the child was particularly vulnerable due to her age, Dirk was in a position of authority over her and Dirk had left the child alone for several hours in a weakened state caused by Dirk’s actions, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Dirk’s acknowledgments allow a judge at sentencing to hand down a longer term than state guidelines would recommend.

The prosecution and defense are expected to argue for a sentence between 25 and 35 years when Dirk is sentenced Dec. 3, the county attorney’s office said.

Dirk and her husband, Bryce Dirk, 33, were originally indicted last year with one count each of first-degree and second-degree murder.

Bryce Dirk pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and is expected to receive 12 1/2 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 4.

According to the charges and county attorney’s office: Bryce Dirk called 911 about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 because the girl was not breathing.

Sherrie Dirk had “completely immobilized” the girl earlier that day by “binding the girl with three sheets,” the county attorney said in a news release. The girl was left in a room with the door closed for about four hours, and was found with sheets around her neck.

Authorities said the girl’s weight had dropped from the 98th percentile to the 13th percentile just weeks before her death.

The Dirks’ four other children were removed from their home last year, and a trial to terminate their parental rights is scheduled for next month.

