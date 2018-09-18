How many athletes with multiple Big Ten scholarship offers in basketball can throw for 374 yards and three touchdowns and get a pick-six playing defense in the same game?

There aren’t many two-sport athletes capable of doing what Breck’s David Roddy can on the field and the court.

While Roddy’s leading his high school team on the gridiron as a quarterback and defensive end this fall, he is also trying to figure out what the top programs on his list in basketball have to offer.

Over the weekend, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound senior forward had an official visit with the Gophers men’s basketball program. Roddy’s currently considering Northwestern, Colorado State and Minnesota in hoops.

The recent Gopher visit included watching practice, talking to coaches, touring the new Athletes Village facility, attending the U football team’s victory over Miami (Ohio) and hanging out with his buddies Jarvis Omersa, Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur. They were former Howard Pulley AAU teammates.

“It was a lot of fun,” Roddy said. “We’re really close just from the AAU circuit. It’s just really cool to see those guys grow up and be in the place they’re in now, representing Minnesota in the most positive way they can. I’m excited for them and what they’ll do this season. It was a really fun spending time with them and getting to know their everyday life and what it is to be a Gopher.”

Watching those incoming freshmen gave Roddy a glimpse of what his experience would be like if he stayed home to play for the Gophers. He also heard from Richard Pitino and the coaching staff about why they wanted him and what his role could be on the team next year.

“The main thing was my versatility and my passing skills,” Roddy said. “It would really help in their offense. I’m a pretty unique player and very blessed. I can play multiple positions and hold my own. Being a facilitator and helping the team and doing all the things these days basketball players don’t like to do. Dive on the floor for loose balls, just the dirty work. I would play an important role on any team I would go to.”

Last week, the Gophers picked up a commitment from four-star Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) power forward Tray Jackson, but the U continued to pursue Roddy. Pitino, who has four scholarships available for the 2019 recruiting class, still made an in-home visit with Roddy last week and kept the scheduled official visit.

“That didn’t make much of a difference at all,” Roddy said about Jackson committing. “Congrats to him and the coaching staff. They got a good player from Detroit. I wish him nothing but the best. It’s a good situation for him. He’s a really athletic scorer. I played against him during the AAU season. He’s a good athlete, so Minnesota got a good one with him. I wouldn’t factor into any of my decision making. It’s just a good pickup for the Gophers.”

As for his next official visit, Roddy doesn’t plan to move up his trip to Northwestern on Oct. 13. He’s looking forward to getting another look at Chris Collins’ program and attending the Wildcats homecoming football game against Nebraska.

Gophers fans might be wondering if Roddy’s decision could come immediately after his Northwestern visit in mid-October. That’s his last scheduled official visit having already been to Colorado State and Minnesota, but Roddy is leaning toward waiting until after the football season to announce his plans.

Breck's football team is 3-0 and plays host to undefeated Minneapolis North at 7 p.m. Friday.

“I’ll finish my visits and factor in everything,” Roddy said. “But it’s not going to be exactly right after Northwestern. I want to play out my football season before I make a decision to have as much fun as I can and enjoy it. Then look at my options with what sport and what school is the best option for me.”