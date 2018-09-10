Gophers coach Richard Pitino landed his first recruit in the 2019 class in four-star forward Tray Jackson less than 24 hours after his official visit this weekend.

Jackson, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound reclassified Class of 2019 standout at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), announced his commitment Monday on his Twitter account.

“I just got a really good vibe from the coaching staff and the players,” Jackson told 247Sports.com’s Evan Daniels. “I went around campus and I loved the campus. ... I love the support the sports gets, it’s really some of the best country.”

Jackson, ranked No. 94 in his class by 247Sports.com, also made official trips to Oklahoma in June and Seton Hall on Aug. 29. He also considered Oregon, Missouri and Purdue.

Jackson could compete for a power forward spot next fall once the Gophers lose star Jordan Murphy to graduation. Jackson’s AAU coach Tyrone Slaughter raved about Jackson’s potential impact in the Big Ten.

“When you talk about athleticism, he clearly possesses that,” Slaughter said. “I think the areas I look at Tray are just his versatility as a player: his ability to handle it, shoot it and pass it. He does all of it well. The stronger he gets and more he plays, the more profoundly he impactful he will become. His upside is really, really, really high.”

The Gophers, who have four scholarships available for next season, have official visits still scheduled with Breck forward David Roddy this weekend and Georgia native Jared Jones on Oct. 6. Their top target in 2019 is Rochester John Marshall’s Matthew Hurt, with whom Pitino has a scheduled in-home visit Monday. Pitino is also scheduled to also visit Hopkins big man Zeke Nnaji this week. Nnaji was offered a scholarship by Kentucky on Sunday.