Dozens of people brawled inside North Memorial Medical Center early Thursday and had the hospital in lockdown until police restored order, authorities said.

The disruption involving anywhere from 50 to 75 people erupted about noon, when someone with a nonlethal gunshot wound was brought up from Faribault, Minn., to the hospital for treatment, said Police Chief Jim Franzen.

That person’s presence drew family and acquaintances to the hospital, and “an altercation broke out among various members” in the crowd, the chief said.

Officers brought the fighting to a halt, and left the participants screaming at one another and banging on windows and doors outside the portion of the hospital that was locked down for about 90 minutes.

Franzen said one person was arrested but later released, and there were no injuries reported among civilians or officers. The chief said rumors of gunfire proved unfounded.