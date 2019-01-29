Tonight's scheduled boys' basketball game between Hopkins and DeLaSalle has been postponed because of the cold weather that has closed both schools.

No make-up date has yet been set, according to the activities calendars for the schools. The game would have matched the No.1-ranked team in Class 4A vs. the No. 1 team in 3A.

Schools generally have a policy that all activities are called off when bad weather closes them.

Minnehaha Academy, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, was scheduled to play at No. 6 Breck School in another games that has been posponed. That game would have matched two of the state's top playersL Minnehaha Academy junior point guard Jalen Suggs and Breck senior center David Roddy, who will play next season at Colorado State.

Coaches and school districts can tell us about postponed games and when they are rescheduled by using Twitter by adding @StribSports to their tweets.

Come back to startribune.com/sports for updates throughout the day.