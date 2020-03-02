A body was found Sunday afternoon in the Mississippi River upstream from the Ford Parkway Bridge.
Minneapolis police called around 4:20 p.m. to take the lead on the recovery of the body and the Minneapolis Fire Department assisted, said Rob Allen, spokesman for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
The body was found near West River Road and 44th Street. Allen said no other details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the death were immediately available.
This is the second such recovery in a week. Last Sunday, the emergency crews navigated icy conditions on the river to recover a body found near the Franklin Avenue Bridge.
The identity of that victim has not yet been released.
