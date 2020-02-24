Emergency crews recovered a body from the icy Mississippi River on Sunday afternoon.

It took more than two hours to complete the recovery due to difficult ice and water conditions.

"Our water patrol deputies have the equipment they need, but it is still a quite challenging scene," Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in a news release.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Rob Allen said someone reported seeing the body upstream from the Franklin Avenue Bridge around 12:15 p.m.

Minneapolis firefighters and the Hennepin County Water Patrol used an airboat to reach the body, which was caught in the ice, Allen said.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The identity of the person was not immediately available.

Kim Hyatt