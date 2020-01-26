The search for a missing Notre Dame student from Blaine ended Friday when her body was found in a lake on the university’s campus in Indiana.

Annrose Jerry, 21, a 2016 graduate of Blaine High School and a senior at Notre Dame with a science-business major, had been missing since the evening of Jan. 21, and was last seen on surveillance camera video in a campus hall that night, according to news reports.

Before the discovery of her body, a “silver alert” was issued by Indiana State Police, stating that she was believed to be in “extreme danger” and may require medical assistance.

However, there were no signs of foul play or external trauma to her body, according to St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann. An autopsy has been performed, and preliminary findings are pending a toxicology report, McGann said.

Jerry was a flute player and a National Merit Scholarship finalist at Blaine High School, according to news reports. A mass in her memory will be held Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus.