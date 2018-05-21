After some major vertebrae work, Bob Seger is ready to roll out the “Horizontal Bop” and other hits again in St. Paul.

The Detroit rocker’s postponed Xcel Energy Center date from last November has been rescheduled for Dec. 12. All tickets for the original show will be honored on the new night, which happens to fall on a Wednesday just like the prior date. New seats can also be obtained from Ticketmaster or the arena’s box office for $75-$122.

Now 73, Seger was sidelined by a ruptured disc three weeks into last year’s Runaway Train Tour. “I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” he said at the time.

An announcement for the newly rescheduled tour dates says he’s “feeling great and ready to hit the road.” Opening acts for the shows have not been announced yet.