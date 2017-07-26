He had a mellifluous voice and classically trained guitar skills that were seldom heard. But Michael Johnson’s voice was heard around the world on such hits as “Bluer Than Blue” and “The Moon Is Still Over Her Shoulder.”

The singer, who launched his hit career in the Twin Cities in the 1970s and relocated here several years ago, died Tuesday after a long illness, according to his website. He was 72.

Johnson canceled his June 16 concert at the 318 Cafe in Excelsior due to illness, his website said. His itinerary included a handful of gigs stretching into November.

Johnson had quadruple heart bypass surgery in 2007.

Originally from Colorado, Johnson settled in the Twin Cities in 1969 after a stint in the Chad Mitchell Trio with John Denver. Johnson landed a contract with a subsidiary of Atlantic Records, which listed as his name as “Michael Jackson” on the recording contract. Nonetheless, he eventually struck gold with “Bluer Than Blue,” a sad ballad that went to No. 1 on the adult contemporary charts and No. 12 on the pop charts in 1978. He enjoyed several other middle-of-the-road hits, including “Almost Like Being in Love” and “This Night Won’t Last Forever.”

His pop success didn’t last forever. So Johnson headed to Nashville in 1985. He twice landed at No. 1 on the country singles charts (“Give Me Wings,” “The Moon Is Still Over Her Shoulder”) but he eventually stopped recording and simply made his living on the same road circuit he’d traveled in his folk-pop days.

Michael Johnson in his folk singer days in 1971 at age 26.

In 2009, Johnson connected with a daughter that his girlfriend had given up for adoption 40 years earlier. He then recorded with his daughter, classically-trained singer Truly Carmichael, on the album “Moonlit Déjà Vu,” for St. Paul-based Red House Records in 2012.

Johnson is survived by his daughter and two sons, Leo and Stan.

