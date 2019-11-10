big ten west race AT A GLANCE

Wisconsin squeezed past Iowa to remain two games behind the Gophers in the Big Ten West on Saturday. The 24-22 loss all but eliminated the Hawkeyes from the division race. Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Gophers and Badgers over the next three weeks.

GOPHERS (9-0, 6-0 big ten)

• Nov. 16 at Iowa: Minnesota hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 and is 0-4 in its past four overall against the Hawkeyes. Iowa is reeling but its three losses came against tough teams -- Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin.

• Nov. 23 at Northwestern: The Wildcats are down after winning the West last season. Minnesota is 1-3 in its past four against the Wildcats and hasn’t won at Ryan Field since 2013.

• Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin: The Badgers took a stunning loss at Illinois and a loss at Ohio State before righting course against Iowa. Minnesota snapped a 14-game losing streak against Wisconsin last season, winning in Madison for the first time since 1994.

Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 big ten)

• Nov. 16 at Nebraska: These teams play for the Freedom Trophy, but it’s been all Badgers of late. They have a six-game winning streak over the Cornhuskers.

• Nov. 23 vs. Purdue: The Boilermakers are 0-13 against the Badgers since 2000, though last year’s game was a 47-44, three-overtime thriller.

• Nov. 30 at Gophers: The Badgers will be hungry to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe. ESPN’s “College GameDay” could finally make a Minneapolis appearance.

JOE CHRISTENSEN