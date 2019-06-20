A bicyclist was struck and killed by a Northstar commuter train in Coon Rapids during rush hour Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Coon Rapids Riverdale Station just after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a crash. The victim’s body was found at the station, but police believe the impact occurred along the railroad tracks in Fridley, south of Osburne Road NE.

Passengers on the northbound train reported hearing a loud smashing noise a few miles before approaching the Coon Rapids platform, where the conductor got out to check.

Moments later, the conductor announced that the train had hit a person and paramedics were on the way. He opened the doors so that about 100 riders could exit, said eyewitness Jorgan Bradwisch. The group waited about 45 minutes for replacement buses.

“I could hear the train crew talk about a mangled bike,” said Bradwisch, who was heading home from work.

Metro Transit announced on Twitter that an “incident” was causing delays on the Northstar line and the agency was coordinating replacement buses.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to get trains moving safely again,” an official wrote. A department spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Northbound Northstar trips scheduled to leave Target Field Station this evening will also be replaced by buses. A supervisor will be stationed in the area to help passengers board buses at the 5th Street Garage.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fridley and Coon Rapids police are investigating the crash. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office will identify the deceased after performing an autopsy.